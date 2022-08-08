Town of New Haven Awards $2050 to Imagination Library in Oswego County

The town of New Haven recently awarded a $2,050 grant to the United Way of Greater Oswego County, (UWGOC), in support of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, it was announced by Patrick Dewine, UWGOC executive director and co-director of the Oswego County Imagination Library program. The Imagination Library program is administered by the Literacy Coalition of Oswego County (LCOC) in partnership with the UWGOC. Dewine, and LCOC past president Michael Egan direct the program. On hand for the grant award were, from left: New Haven town councilors Fred Wilbur, Patty Prosser, Dewine; town supervisor Dan Barney and town councilors Mary Curcio and Joe Spereno.

OSWEGO - Patrick Dewine, co-administrator for Imagination Library of Oswego County presented Dolly Parton’s free book program at a recent town of New Haven board meeting explaining the program and provided data related to the success of the program. Dewine also shared with the board that, based on the 2020 Census statistics, 68 eligible children within the New Haven tracts are now receiving the monthly books.

“Since November 2018, 4,445 children have registered in the program. Currently, 2,767 children countywide are enrolled in the program and 1,365 children who were in the program graduated on their fifth birthday. To date, over 73,600 books have been mailed to youth, between the ages of birth and five years, in our county,” said Dewine. The purpose of the program is to provide age-appropriate literature to children prior to them entering kindergarten to help improve their reading skills, putting them on a path for success in school and in life, long term. With transportation and costs being a barrier for many families, this program addresses those issues head on by having the free books mailed directly to the child’s home.

