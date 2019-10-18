CARTHAGE — In an effort to put a sense of “community giving back into Christmas” Margaret “Midge” Cleland, deputy clerk for the town of Wilna, has initiated, with the town council’s blessings, a project to decorate the town office lobby while helping local nonprofits.
“Let’s step back in time to the older days when there were basics and we did for others and enjoyed the simpler things in life,” Ms. Cleland said. “Caring is sharing and what better way to do it than during the holidays when we can help our fellow neighbors.”
The deputy clerk would like help decorating the Christmas tree displayed in the lobby of the town of Wilna office, 414 State St., Wilna. She is asking the public to hang one of their nostalgic ornaments on the tree and donate a nonperishable food item or personal hygiene item. If desired, the ornament will be returned after the holidays.
The items collected will be divided among the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry, Carthage Central Backpack Program and Jefferson County Victims Assistance.
The names of those who donate will be placed in a drawing for a gift certificate from one of the local eateries. The drawing will be held during the Carthage Holiday Parade on Dec. 6.
“We would also accept small items that children may like, such as color books, crayons, matchbox toys, pair of mittens, hat, gloves,” said Ms. Cleland.
Ornaments and donations may be brought to the town office during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Please show your community spirit and who knows what joy you will bring to a community and those in need,” said the event organizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.