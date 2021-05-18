WATERTOWN — The return of the Volunteer Transportation Center’s Posh Purse Palooza was a huge success.
The nonprofit organization’s event, held May 6 at Garland City Beer Works, raised more than $10,000 for the VTC to support the services it provides to the community.
“We’re just blown away by the support of the community for this event after having to take a year off due to the pandemic,” VTC Executive Director Sam Purington said in a news release.
Posh Purse Palooza, which started in 2015, was last held in 2019, raising more than $7,500. In order to adjust to the changes brought about by the pandemic, this year’s event was preceded by an online auction component. That component included only 10 purses available for bids prior to the auction. An additional 15 purses were up for bids the night of the event at Garland City Beer Works and, at that point, all 25 were able to be bid on until the end of the evening.
“We wanted to be able maximize the potential number of bids each of these purses could receive,” explained Jeremiah S. Papineau, the nonprofit organization’s Director of Communications and Foundation Director. “We understood there would be different comfort levels for attending an in-person event, no matter how much we followed CDC and Public Health protocols. We wanted to allow as many people to participate as possible by offering an online bidding option.”
In the end, Mr. Papineau said he feels that the hybrid format paid off, seeing hundreds of bids come in both from online bidders and those in person.
“It was intense,” he said. “We had a team of volunteers working together to ensure all the bids were recorded correctly throughout the night and I think that back-and-forth between those bidding online and those attending the event got everyone’s competitive juices flowing.”
In addition, Garland City Beer Works offered a signature drink this year, with $2 from every cocktail going directly to the VTC. That act raised an additional $132 for the nonprofit.
“We cannot thank enough all the amazing folks at Garland City,” said Mr. Papineau. “We appreciate how they go above and beyond to help make this event a success.”
Posh Purse Palooza, which marked its sixth year, is a silent auction event that features new or gently-used purses filled with various items like gift certificates, jewelry, bottles of wine, scarves, cosmetics and more. Purses are donated by generous people in the community — either filled with items or without and then stuffed with donations from businesses and other individuals in the community.
