WATERTOWN — Nonprofit organizations in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are invited to join #giveNNY for a day of local giving on “315Day,” Monday, March 15.
The Northern New York Community Foundation has pledged support to the #giveNNY campaign this year, committing $10,000 to match gifts made during the effort. Participating organizations benefit through an equal share of gifts made to the campaign distributed as grants from the Community Foundation. The Foundation is also stewarding all gifts made to the #giveNNY 315Day campaign with opportunities to donate online or through traditional methods.
Nonprofits that wish to join with this year’s campaign should complete an online registration form at https://form.jotform.com/210007826566151 by Friday, Jan. 29. Visit nnycf.org/givenny to learn more about history of #giveNNY and how it has provided support to tri-county nonprofits.
The campaign, returning for its fourth year, kicks off Monday, Feb. 15, and culminates with a day of radio broadcast on Tunes 92.5 FM on Monday, March 15 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Several events to drive awareness and support for the effort are planned during the weeks leading up to 315Day. All campaign activities will be conducted with health and safety in mind as the region continues to confront the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Follow the campaign on social media at facebook.com/givelocalNNY for activities and opportunities to participate.
The #giveNNY initiative began in 2017 as a community-based, grassroots effort to unite tri-county nonprofits in a local day of giving. A campaign was not held in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The event team is grateful to partner once again with the Community Foundation to help grow the effort and expand its reach.
In 2019, 27 nonprofit organizations from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties answered the call to join the #giveNNY campaign as a way of putting community philanthropy above the individual interests of each organization. Gifts from more than 115 individuals, families and businesses, and a Northern New York Community Foundation matching grant, lifted the 2019 campaign to a new record of $24,375 in support to participating nonprofits.
