MASSENA — For the third consecutive year, Trinity Catholic School will be looking for support for its “One Day of Giving” campaign.
The school hopes to raise $50,000 or more during this year’s campaign, which will be held on Wednesday. Money raised will help jump start the school’s 2019-20 Trinity Fund.
As soon as $10,000 is raised on Wednesday, anonymous donors will match that amount, giving the school $20,000 to start its fund.
“We were able to raise over $40,000 in one day last year,” Advancement Director Kerri Baillargeon said. “We wanted to see if we could get to $50,000.”
Tax-deductible charitable donations can be made in several ways on Wednesday or at any time during the 2019-20 school year. Donors can bring checks or credit cards to the school office at 188 Main St., go to www.trinitycatholicschool.net and click the “Donate” button on the main page, or call the school office at 315-769-5911 to give credit card donations over the phone. Donations also can be mailed in to the school.
The day will begin with a live radio broadcast from the school on 1340 WMSA. Ms. Baillargeon said they’ll also be doing Facebook Live updates during the day on the school’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TCSMassena/. The classroom schedule is posted on the school’s Facebook page, and it will be an opportunity to update viewers on the latest donations.
“We’ll be going into each classroom,” she said.
Ms. Baillargeon said they were thankful for the support they receive from Massena and the surrounding communities.
“We could not do this without the support of our community,” she said. “Massena has been absolutely wonderful. The surrounding areas have been wonderful.”
For more information on “One Day of Giving,” visit the school’s Facebook page or call 315-769-5911.
The gist of it
n WHAT: Trinity Catholic School will be holding its “One Day of Giving” campaign on Wednesday
n WHY: The school hopes to raise at least $50,000 in one day to support the school
n HOW: Individuals can make donations over the phone, at the school office, on the school’s website or through the regular mail
