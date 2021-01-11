MASSENA — Super Bowl LV doesn’t hit the field until Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla., but the annual Souper Bowl campaign began Monday at Trinity Catholic School.
The Souper Bowl Challenge is a fundraising effort at Trinity Catholic School. All classes from pre-K work together to bring in canned goods and non-perishable food items for St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry, formerly St. Vincent de Paul, and the Massena Neighborhood Center.
The campaign, which coincides with the annual National Football League showcase runs until Feb. 8.
This year’s goal is to collect 2,021 items. The school raised well beyond it’s 2,020 goal last year, finishing with 4,904 items. Pre-k4 was the lead class, bringing in 1,499 items.
Principal Joyce Giroux said the classrooms make it a friendly competition against each other to see who can bring in the most items. That brings with it a reward.
“Something like a pizza party or sundae party,” she said.
There’s also a reward for the school reaching the year’s overall goal.
“The whole school gets rewards if we reach the goal of 2,021 food items. It might be a pajama day or movie day,” she said.
The reward last year was a trip to Barnhart Beach, until COVID-19 scrubbed those plans.
The event had a good start on Monday, Mrs. Giroux said.
“They came in today with bags full of items already,” she said.
While the goal is to gather as many items as possible before the February deadline, there’s another element to the Souper Bowl — teaching the students what it means to make a difference. The students have the satisfaction of knowing they have helped the needy in the community, and St. Peter’s Outreach Ministry and the Massena Neighborhood Center will have nicely stocked shelves to feed the less fortunate.
COVID-19 may be making it difficult for families to lead a normal life, but it won’t hamper the students’ efforts, Mrs. Giroux said.
“There is still some good going on,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.