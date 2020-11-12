Trinity’s BBQ chicken and pulled pork dinner

OSWEGO - A chicken and pulled pork dinner will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Trinity Catholic School, 115 E. Fifth St. in Oswego to support their scholarship fund. Dinners also include macaroni salad, salt potatoes, roll and dessert for $12.
They are offering drive-through pickup for safe, quick transactions in the parking lot of the school.
Pre-sale orders are recommended and can be made by calling 315-343-6700 and leaving a name and number as well as how many and what kind of dinners. Cash and checks will be accepted at pick-up.
