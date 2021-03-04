Trinity UMC celebrates essential workers

Pictured are Oswego police officers, and Trinity member Pam Hill.

OSWEGO — Congregation members from Trinity United Methodist Church in Oswego recently baked cookies for Valentine’s Day and delivered them to the local police station, as well as to the fire departments, border patrol and the hospital, in appreciation for their service to the city.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.