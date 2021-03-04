OSWEGO — Congregation members from Trinity United Methodist Church in Oswego recently baked cookies for Valentine’s Day and delivered them to the local police station, as well as to the fire departments, border patrol and the hospital, in appreciation for their service to the city.
Trinity United Methodist Church in Oswego celebrates essential workers
