OSWEGO — For the month of August, Trinity United Methodist Church in Oswego has partnered with GJP and the Human Concerns Center to provide coupons good for an Italian dinner to those in need.
Trinity UMC has traditionally provided a monthly free-will dinner to anyone who wanted a meal and fellowship at their location on East Utica Street. Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, they are unable to provide these meals to those in need.
Fortunately, GJP has agreed to partner with Trinity and provide coupons good for a meal.
These coupons will be distributed by Oswego Human Concerns Center which is located at 85 E. Fourth St. The office is open Monday-Friday, noon-2:45 p.m.
