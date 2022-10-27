MASSENA — Two days of candy await Massena trick-or-treaters.
The Massena Drug Free Community Coalition is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat Saturday at Massena Central High School, and Halloween hits the streets two days later.
Trunk or Treat runs from 2 to 4 p.m., and Massena Drug Free Community Coalition project coordinator Jason Novak said 46 “trunks” were registered as of Thursday to pass out candy to trunk-or-treaters.
He said the 4 p.m. end isn’t necessarily set in stone. They’re expecting just under 1,000 kids to attend the event.
“It’s really whenever the line dies down. Just because we hit 4 o’clock doesn’t mean we’re going to pack up and leave,” Mr. Novak said.
He said it’s a return to more of a normal Trunk or Treat. The last couple of events have been drive-thru because of COVID-19. This time, everyone will be able to walk around the area.
“This will be walk-through this year, which is great. In the last couple of years with COVID restricting us, I feel like they’re going to be more willing to come out and enjoy the event. They’re going to be able to dress up and walk around and collect candy,” Mr. Novak said.
The trunks will likely be set up in the high school bus lane, waiting for everyone to drop by.
“The idea behind using the bus lane is to kind of keep their big parking lot next to the football field open for community parking,” he said.
This is the sixth year the Massena Drug Free Community Coalition has hosted the event. Seaway Valley Prevention Council also holds Trunk or Treat events in other locations, including Ogdensburg and Gouverneur.
“There’s nothing more fun than having community events where we can bring the community together,” Mr. Novak said.
He said feedback from some families shows that Trunk or Treat is their only candy-fetching activity.
“It’s the only trick-or-treating that they’re doing because it’s a safer route,” he said.
Information about the event can be found on Facebook at wdt.me/GuECHV.
