WATERTOWN — Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is hosting an online auction through Friday to raise money for conservation work.
All items in the auction are local to the Tug Hill region and donated by local businesses. Some examples: a sail luncheon cruise in the Adirondack area, brunch at Tug Hill Vineyards, ski lift tickets at Snow Ridge, bed and breakfast stays in Redfield and Sackets Harbor, gift cards to Tailwater Lodge and original artwork by local artists.
Something unique the land trust is offering this year for those who want to give back but don’t need more things is the opportunity to fund-a-need in the areas of education, trails and protecting farmland.
To register online for the auction, go to tinyurl.com/thtauctions and bid on your favorites.
Sponsors of the event are Douglaston Salmon Run and Farm Credit East.
