RUTLAND — Spring has sprung, which means the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust’s second annual trail run, the Soggy Sneaker 5K, is on the horizon.
On April 30 beginning at 9 a.m., up to 150 walkers and runners will leave the starting line at the Joseph A. Blake Wildlife Sanctuary in the town of Rutland in waves, on their way to complete the “challenging course consisting mostly of single-track trails through woods and across many streams,” according to the land trust’s news release on the event.
The trail takes participants over foot and log-ladder bridges and through wildlife habitat while gaining about 345 feet of elevation.
The trust’s Communications and Marketing Director Emily E. Males said that although the snow is gone from the trail, “you never know what’s going to happen between now and then” on Tug Hill. There is not likely to be a dry sneaker crossing the finish line, she said.
There is no time limit to complete the trail and people are also welcome to register to participate virtually.
The Soggy Sneaker 5K was the brainchild of land trust volunteer Kylie H. Schell, according to Ms. Males.
Open to people of all ages on their own or in groups, the fundraiser helps support the organization’s various free community programs throughout the year along with its continued land protection efforts.
In its first year, Ms. Males said the event garnered about $2,000 and had 100 people participate.
About 55 people have registered so far this year.
Advance registration, which is required, will be open until the day before the event. There is a $25 registration fee.
Water and Gatorade will be available on race day at the sanctuary.
All registered walkers and runners, whether participating in person or virtually, will be given a “swag package” and a medal.
“Our giveaway ties into Arbor Day and Earth Day, which is also coming up. It’s a planter with seeds that you can grow,” Ms. Males said.
The seeds are zinnias — “an important butterfly food” flower.
The land trust helps Tug Hill landowners preserve their land for wildlife habitat, working forests, recreation and agriculture.
The sanctuary entrance is on Middle Road between county routes 161 and 69.
Registration can be completed by emailing lgibbs@tughilltomorrow.org, calling Lin Gibbs at 315-779-2239 or online at www.tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org under the “events” tab.
