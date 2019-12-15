Turkey Trot helps those in need

Pulaski - The Sixth Annual Turkey Trot held in Pulaski raised $1,000 and two truck loads of non-perishable food items. The annual event held on Thanksgiving morning and is organized by Kayla Clark Farmer and Trisha Clark Kling.
Over 300 people of all ages braved the cold weather to participate in the trot. Participants run or walk a marked course around the village of Pulaski. At the end of the trot people are treated to either hot chocolate or water. There are also many raffles held.
This year donations will be distributed to the Lions Club Christmas basket program, Community Cupboard and the backpack program at the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown School District.
