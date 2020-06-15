LOUISVILLE — A July fundraiser for the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department, like many events this summer has been canceled. But, unlike previous years, refunds are available.
The 2020 Louisville Turtle Trot Walk-Run had been scheduled for July 11, but was canceled because of the uncertainty associated with the phased reopening of the state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The north country is currently in Phase III, when low-risk sports can begin on July 6 with up to two spectators per child. The sports include baseball, softball, gymnastics, field hockey, cross country and crew.
Organizers say, because of the unique circumstances, refunds are available for anyone who preregistered for the event.
“Although it has been our policy in the past not to refund registration fees due to this being a fundraiser for the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department, this year is different and if you have already pre-registered and wish a refund, please contact Nancy Foster via email, nlfoster@twcny.rr.com,” organizers said in a release.
Registration was $20 for the adults and $6 for children 11 years old and under.
The Turtle Trot is a joint effort between the Wilson Hill Association, town of Louisville and the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department.
“The committee is very disappointed the event has to be canceled, but we feel that the safety of our participants and volunteers is of the utmost importance. We look forward to being back bigger and better than ever in 2021,” they said.
The flat, fast and scenic 3.4-mile race course that would have been used again this year begins on Route 131 at the Whalen Park entrance, turning left near the Massena Country Club and returning to Whalen Park on the trail along the St. Lawrence River.
Medals were scheduled to be awarded to the first-place male and female winners in each age group — 15 and under, 16 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69, and 70 and older.
Last year’s 10th annual event featured a record number of participants, with 163 individuals preregistered before race day. Final results showed that 210 runners crossed the finish line.
Last year’s winners in the ages 15 and under group were Carly Zack (28:22.4) and Nicholas Lyndaker (22:06.1). Erin O’Shea (24:37.7) and Colin Seidl (21:16.6) finished first in the ages 16 to 29 group. The top finishers in the 30 to 39 age group were Kim George (26:22.3) and Joe Rufa (23:07.7).
Crossing the finish line first in the ages 49-49 age group were Amy Pannhurst (27:37.8) and Shawn Spriggs (21:31.6). The to finishers in the ages 50-59 group were Lilly Ramsey (27:54.8) and Anthony Casey (23:47.5). Sue Dixon (32:18.9) and Rafeek Mohamed (24:06.1) were the top runners in the ages 60-69 group. Rounding out the winners were Marie Kirwan (53:14.0) and Ron Reid (35:27.9), who placed first in the ages 70 and over group.
