Two fire-related fundraisers set for Saturday in Madrid, Massena

MADRID — Two fire-related fundraisers are set for Saturday — one for a Madrid restaurant that received extensive damage in a May fire, and another for a department that responds to blazes in its community and surrounding area.
The Blue House restaurant in Madrid is hosting a community fundraiser party, called The TBH Fundraiser BASH, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Madrid Community Park. The event, which will be held rain or shine, will help the raise funds to build back the restaurant owned by Madrid natives Alicia and Josh Taillon.
The restaurant opened in January of 2021 at 3736 County Route 14, Madrid, with take-out only, and opened its doors for dining in July 2021. It suffered predominantly smoke damage in the May fire, and now the community is stepping up to get its door open again.
“I guess you could say we’re a restaurant, but really, we’re just a group of misfit locals enamored with the idea of constantly showcasing the bounty of the north country in ways that never, ever get boring to our guests,” Alicia Taillon said.
The day will feature activities for all ages, including music all day by local bands, bouncy houses, lawn games, face painting, tiny tattoos by Olde Tyme Tattoo, beer from In Law Brewing, food from The Blue House, Big Spoon Kitchen, Hoof & Horn Butcher, Half Dozen Bakery, Sabad’s Restaurant, and other local eateries, baked goods from Applewood Orchards, and chair massage by Massage by Keely.
In addition, the Madrid Fire Department will offer a “fire truck sprinkler” at 11 a.m., and Madrid Recreation watercrafts will be available throughout the day.
A raffle table will also be set up with donations from the Potsdam Food Co-op, Crary Mills Pottery, Potsdam Aquatics, Tat2Pauly, Apothecary Chocolates, and other local businesses.
Donations will be accepted at the door and throughout the event. ATMs are available at the municipal building, with cash or checks accepted. The suggested donations are $20 for ages 13 to adult, $5 for kids ages 5 to 12, and children under 5 are free.
Meanwhile, Massena Moose Lodge Chapter 1110 is hosting a “Firehouse Fundraiser” for the Massena Volunteer Fire Department beginning at 11 a.m. at 4 Ames St., Massena. All funds raised that day will be donated to the fire department as a way to thank and support the local fire department for its efforts.
“Join us as one community to thank our fire department for their support, and work together to raise funds to support them,” they wrote on the event’s Facebook page.
The day will include entertainment, food and tournaments, with a chicken barbecue kicking things off at 11 a.m. That runs until 2 p.m. Orders can be picked up, or individuals can stay and enjoy the meal under cover outside while listening to music.
The Norwood Brass Firemen will perform from 1 to 3 p.m., with the Dad Bods taking the stage from 4 to 7 p.m.
Cornhole and darts tournaments will begin at 2 p.m. There will also be raffles for many prizes, a 50/5 drawing, sales by the fire department’s ladies auxiliary and more.
Parking will also be available at the Massena Community Center, 61 Beach St., with free transportation to and from the lodge.
