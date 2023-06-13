WATERTOWN — Two leading members of the Sackets Harbor Central School District Class of 2023 have been named the first recipients of the Northern New York Community Foundation Laurie Renzi Gadsden Award.

Adelyne Jareo, this year’s Sackets Harbor Central School class valedictorian, and Eric Gayne, an academic leader who ranks fourth in his class, were each awarded a $500 scholarship during Monday’s High School Awards night.

