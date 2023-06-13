WATERTOWN — Two leading members of the Sackets Harbor Central School District Class of 2023 have been named the first recipients of the Northern New York Community Foundation Laurie Renzi Gadsden Award.
Adelyne Jareo, this year’s Sackets Harbor Central School class valedictorian, and Eric Gayne, an academic leader who ranks fourth in his class, were each awarded a $500 scholarship during Monday’s High School Awards night.
Given by Gabriel Renzi and Dr. Eugene and Joyce Renzi and family, the Laurie Renzi Gadsden Award was established at the Community Foundation in 2022 in Mrs. Renzi Gadsden’s memory to honor her life and perpetuate her legacy of kindness and positivity.
Laurie, a beloved guidance counselor at several school districts in Central New York over a 23-year career, died in August 2021 at the age of 57.
To honor her life, this award is presented annually to either a student, teacher, or staff member of Sackets Harbor Central School or a Jefferson County community member. Recipients will have demonstrated an interest and passion for fostering and promoting good citizenship and civic responsibility, engagement and service.
Adelyne Jareo will attend the University of Rochester this fall where she plans to study history and political science. She is the daughter of Mark Jareo and Nicole Peer, Adams.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish National Honor Society.
She is also the recipient of the St. Lawrence University Augsbury North Country Scholarship, the St. Lawrence University Book Award, the University of Rochester Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony awards, and theStudent Sage Award from Russell Sage College. She was honored as a WWNY-TV 7 Academic All-Star and received the New York State Attorney General’s Triple C Award for possessing the qualities of character, courage, and commitment. She has completed six courses through SUNY Jefferson, earning a college GPA of 3.79, among her other accomplishments.
Eric Gayne will attend the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, Mo., this fall where he plans to study biomedical sciences. He is the son of Leslie and James Gayne, Dexter.
He is a member of the National Honor Society and the Spanish National Honor Society. He is the recipient of the Le Moyne College Heights Award, the Rensselaer Medal, and the University of Rochester’s George Eastman Young Leaders Award. Additionally, he was recognized as a WWNY-TV 7 Arts All-Star.
As a junior, he enrolled in the Medical Careers Program at the Bohlen Technical Center while completing precalculus and chemistry at Sackets Harbor.
This year, he is taking a full slate of college courses in English, economics and political science, as well as other numerous accomplishments.
