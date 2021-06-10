OGDENSBURG — A grant from the United Way of Northern New York will help dozens of new hires and already employed Task Aides become Certified Nursing Aides through training provided at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in either Canton or Ogdensburg.
The $7,000 grant was awarded to United Helpers to help with the costs of materials and supplies for six on-site CNA training courses, covering up to 96 students.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of January’s CNA training course. But two classes were held in March, with seven students from Canton and four students from Ogdensburg earning their CNA certification.
A second round of classes is ongoing, and additional classes are planned throughout the year.
Rehabilitation and Senior Care Canton Vice President of Operations Timothy Parsons wrote the grant on behalf of the two facilities, while serving in the same capacity for Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg.
Becoming a CNA requires training, classroom learning, and certification. The Certified Nurse Aide is a paraprofessional member of the health care team who works under direct supervision of a licensed nurse.
A typical day for a Certified Nurse Aide may include answering patient call bells, delivering messages, serving meals, making beds, assisting residents with meals, and dressing and bathing. Aides may provide skin care, take temperatures, pulse, and respiration, and assist residents with walking or getting in and out of bed. Certified Nurse Aides observe patients’ mental, physical, and emotional conditions and report changes to the nursing and medical staff.
If you are interested in becoming a CNA in either Canton or Ogdensburg, please visit, www.unitedhelpers.org/apply to submit an application for the next on-site class.
