MASSENA — More than 220 children will be receiving some Christmas joy this year thanks to United Steelworkers Local 420-A.
A pilot program initiated during last year’s Christmas season by Trudi Burnor and Lorna Smoker is underway once again this year, providing gifts to 221 foster children in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. They receive information on the children from the Department of Social Services offices in Canton and Malone.
“We just get their age and gender,” Ms. Burnor said as she stood near a U-Haul that was filled from front to back with items that would be delivered on Friday and then distributed to the children.
She said they make up ornaments that are placed through the plant as part of their “Christmas of Hope” initiative. The ornaments are selected by everyone from the local’s members to contractors, who all contribute to the drive. The effort started just before Thanksgiving and ran until last Monday.
“It’s all donations. It’s everybody’s generosity,” Ms. Burnor said.
The items they collect are for children ages newborn to 18 years old. Tags indicate what is being delivered by the local “Santas.” For instance, items listed for a 2-year-old female are a child’s backpack, baby blanket, soft stuffed animal, one or two bed time or picture books 2-T socks, hats and mittens, and an age-appropriate toy.
They had to collect a few more gifts this year, she said.
“Our number jumped by 60 more than last year,” Ms. Burnor said.
But they were able to accommodate that jump and, thanks to the efforts of the local union and the donors, 221 children will be having a merrier Christmas this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.