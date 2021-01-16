United Way announces winner of Dufore’s diamond ring raffle

FULTON - United Way of Greater Oswego County announced that Sue Palmer is the winner of the annual DuFore’s diamond ring raffle. The drawing was broadcast live on the organization’s Facebook page with board member Kristin Coyle drawing Palmer’s lucky ticket.
The ring, donated by DuFore’s Jewelry, is a 14 karat yellow gold bypass with a half carat center diamond, ¼ carat total weight of the side diamonds, and has a retail value of $2,500.
This year’s raffle raised $4,312, which is an increase of over $1,000 from the amount generated in 2019. All funds raised from raffle ticket sales stay in Oswego County. These funds will be reinvested into the community through grant allocations to 29 nonprofit partner programs in Oswego County that provide health and human services to over 50,000 local residents annually.
“Our community supports us in so many incredible ways, from individual and corporate gifts to buying tickets for the ring raffle,” said resource development director Kate Davis Pitsley. “With that support, we are able to provide hope and help to many local people that need the services these programs provide.” Pitsley added that she is already looking forward to next year’s annual raffle which will kick off in October 2021.
Anyone who purchased a ticket to enter the ring raffle had a chance to win the diamond ring. Tickets were printed and donated by Oswego Printing Company, Inc. and were sold by volunteers across Oswego County, at DuFore’s Jewelry store in Oswego, and at Mimi’s Drive-In restaurant in Fulton.
