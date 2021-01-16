United Way announces winner of Dufore’s diamond ring raffle

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain and snow this morning turning to all snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 33F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.