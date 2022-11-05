United Way annual Diamond Ring Raffle, donated by DuFore’s Jewelers

Pictured, from left, are: Greg DuFore, United Way Resource Development Director Brandi Weaver (displaying the $4,000 diamond ring) and Mark DuFore. The ring will be first prize in the annual raffle to support United Way’s annual campaign. Second place is a $200 gift card to DuFore’s Jewelers. Tickets are available at DuFore’s, located at 94 W. Second St. in Oswego, at the United Way office in Fulton or from United Way staff and board members. The drawing will be held at noon on Christmas Eve at DuFore’s.

OSWEGO – The annual DuFore’s Diamond Ring Raffle is back and bigger than ever for the 2022 holiday season. Once again, DuFore’s Jewelers has donated a diamond ring to be raffled in support of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Campaign. Each fall, the community, local businesses, and organizations join together to raise funds for United Way that will help the community in ways that are meaningful and impactful for all. The annual ring raffle helps fund the annual campaign which in turn supports United Way’s members agencies’ efforts to fight hunger, support children and youth and ensure wellness.

Worth $4,000, this ring is a pear-shaped cluster diamond ring – 1 carat total weight, set on 14K yellow gold band with a white gold filigree accent. The ring is currently on display at DuFore’s Jewelers, 94 W. Second St. in Oswego. Returning by popular demand again for a second year, is the added second-place prize of a $200 gift card to DuFore’s.

