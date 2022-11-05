United Way annual Diamond Ring Raffle, donated by DuFore’s Jewelers

OSWEGO – The annual DuFore’s Diamond Ring Raffle is back and bigger than ever for the 2022 holiday season. Once again, DuFore’s Jewelers has donated a diamond ring to be raffled in support of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s Annual Campaign. Each fall, the community, local businesses, and organizations join together to raise funds for United Way that will help the community in ways that are meaningful and impactful for all. The annual ring raffle helps fund the annual campaign which in turn supports United Way’s members agencies’ efforts to fight hunger, support children and youth and ensure wellness.
Worth $4,000, this ring is a pear-shaped cluster diamond ring – 1 carat total weight, set on 14K yellow gold band with a white gold filigree accent. The ring is currently on display at DuFore’s Jewelers, 94 W. Second St. in Oswego. Returning by popular demand again for a second year, is the added second-place prize of a $200 gift card to DuFore’s.
“DuFore’s has been such a big supporter of United Way and our local community for years. We continue to be astonished each year by the generosity of DuFore’s Jewelers in donating this ring to raise funds for United Way and our local community partners and their programs.” said Brandi Weaver, Resource Development Director for United Way of Greater Oswego County.
Ticket sales continue right up until the drawing at noon on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The drawing will be broadcast live on United Way’s Facebook from DuFore’s Jewelers. For a chance at winning one of these prizes, tickets are available for $1 per chance, six tickets for $5 or 15 tickets for $10. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit the United Way’s mission of improving lives in Oswego County by meeting critical human needs.
“The unwavering support we receive from local small businesses, like Dufore’s, is incredible. It takes an entire community working together to create positive change, and I believe we have that level of dedication here in Oswego County,” continued Weaver.
Tickets are available at DuFore’s Jewelers located at 94 W. Second St., Oswego, or at the United Way office at 1 S. First St. in Fulton (lower level of Community Bank), and from United Way staff and board members. For more information, visit the United Way’s website at www.oswegounitedway.org or call 315-593-1900 option 2.
