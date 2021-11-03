OSWEGO – The United Way of Greater Oswego County will host their 15th Annual Stone Soup Luncheon at Christ the Good Shepard Church in Priory Hall, East Fourth and Mohawk streets, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The event was not held last fall due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Attendees are asked to donate $5 and bring an item of non-perishable food to support local food pantries.
Oswego restaurants donate their soup, as well as salad, bread, beverages and dessert.
Attendees are also offered the chance to vote on their favorite soup and the winning restaurant is presented with the “Golden Ladle” award.
The Stone Soup Luncheon began as a social event to bring people together to share a meal in order to increase awareness around hunger and food insecurity in Oswego County. The event helps raise understanding of the need for food assistance in Oswego County and serves as a fundraiser for area food pantries. All funds raised and food collected is sent directly to three local food pantries, Salvation Army of Oswego, Catholic Charities of Oswego County and Human Concern Center.
