United Way chicken barbecue fundraiser Oct. 21

OSWEGO – United Way of Greater Oswego County volunteers are hard at work getting ready for their last chicken barbecue fundraiser of the year, set for Thursday, Oct. 21 at Woodchuck Saloon, 1 Mitchell St., in Oswego from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (or until sold out).
“While the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to cancel or postpone many of our fundraisers this year, we are finally getting back on track and the barbecue is a great way to continue to support our mission” said Kate Davis Pitsley, resource development director at United Way of Greater Oswego County. “We are eager to serve lots of friends and supporters at one of our most successful and delicious events, the chicken barbecue at Woodchuck Saloon.”
The $10 dinners include a half-chicken, Woodchuck-style beans, salt potatoes and a roll. Pre-orders are being accepted and volunteers will provide delivery (for locations that order five dinners or more) in surrounding areas. Volunteers are will walk orders out to vehicles once ordered. All pre-orders must be reserved by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15 by calling 315-806-3430 or email rdd@oswegounitedway.org . To order online visit this secure link: https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/UnitedWayofGreaterOswegoCount_1/ChickenBBQ21.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.