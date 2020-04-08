WATERTOWN — The United Way of Northern New York is continuing to increase the scale of operations to deliver critical goods to community nonprofit organizations throughout the north country. Thirty organizations from Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are participating in the program, which provides items at no cost to dozens of rural and urban communities.
With the first distribution of 12,000 items on March 30, the program increased issued products by 150 percent to nearly 18,000 items on Monday.
Merchandise included baby formula, baby food, diapers, baby wipes, rolls of toilet paper, household cleaning products, personal protective equipment and more. UWNNY is also assisting with procuring critical items to support hospitals and senior care facilities. To date, the United Way of Northern New York has spent over $70,000 on these supplies.
“In the COVID-19 fight, delivery of the right items at the right time to the right people is what creates success in each community,” said UWNNY CEO Jaime Cox in a statement. “There’s no question that it is the direct generosity of the residents of northern New York through our crisis fund that allows us to continue to purchase and distribute these essential items to the most vulnerable in our communities – seniors, homeless, children, and the rapidly increasing number of families in financial distress.”
Those who wish to support UWNNY’s Crisis Fund, which is used to purchase and distribute critical goods, may do so by going to www.unitedway-nny.org/crisisfund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.