United Way invites community to Stone Soup Luncheon

OSWEGO – The United Way of Greater Oswego County will hold the 16th Annual Stone Soup Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Christ the Good Shepard Church in Priory Hall, East Fourth St. (entrance) in Oswego, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The Stone Soup Luncheon began as a social event to bring together individuals, agencies, and businesses in an effort to increase awareness around hunger in Oswego County. Over the years it has transformed into a fundraiser and food drive that local agencies rely on.
Brandi Weaver, United Way resource development director, said all profits and nonperishable food donations from the event will be divided between local pantries that provide food for hundreds of hungry individuals.
“We are asking people to come together to help end hunger,” said Weaver. “We hope this event will shine a light on the very real issue of food insecurity in our county, and will generate resources to support agencies that are providing food to families in need.”
“The need for food access continues to rise. Knowing that our partner agency food pantries annually distribute thousands of meals, hunger is still a pressing issue in Oswego County,” Weaver added.
The menu for United Way’s Stone Soup Luncheon will feature several varieties of soups donated by local restaurants, along with salad, rolls, and dessert from area businesses.
“The amount of community support for this event in years past has been inspiring,” said Weaver. “We truly appreciate how many local businesses have stepped up to make this luncheon possible, and how many volunteers have offered their time to make the day a success.”
The United Way will accept a donation of $5 per person, and those attending are urged to bring a donation of nonperishable food items. Those unable to attend the event but would still like to make a donation may call United Way of Greater Oswego County at 315-593-1900. For more information, visit www.oswegounitedway.org.
