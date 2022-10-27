United Way invites community to Stone Soup Luncheon

United Way of Greater Oswego County will host the 16th Annual Stone Soup Luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Christ the Good Shepard Church in Priory Hall – East Fourth St. (entrance) in Oswego, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Pictured, United Way Resource Development Director Brandi Weaver and Fr. John Canorro recently met to discuss plans for the event. All profits and nonperishable food items donated will be distributed to local food pantries.

The Stone Soup Luncheon began as a social event to bring together individuals, agencies, and businesses in an effort to increase awareness around hunger in Oswego County. Over the years it has transformed into a fundraiser and food drive that local agencies rely on.

