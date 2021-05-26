FULTON — The United Way of Greater Oswego County was the recipient of a recent donation from Novelis employees, adding to the total raised as part of their workplace campaign.
Courtney Pachoud, employee campaign coordinator for Novelis presented the $8,329.87 check to Kate Davis Pitsley, resource development director at United Way of Greater Oswego County.
“We recognize and appreciate everything that Novelis and their employees do to support the residents of Oswego County,” said Davis Pitsley. “Courtney is so dedicated to the success of the Novelis campaign and inspires her fellow employees to give back to the community. Her effort to share the mission of United Way with Novelis employees is truly commendable.”
For more information about to support the efforts of United Way of Greater Oswego County or to make a donation, call 315-593-1900 or visit www.OswegoUnitedWay.org.
