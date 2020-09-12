United Way of Greater Oswego County receives grant from Shineman Foundation to fund technology upgrades

FULTON - United Way of Greater Oswego County has announced that they have been awarded an organizational capacity building grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. This grant will fund the upgrade of technology equipment and software for their office located at 1 S. First St. in Fulton.
The grant amount allocated to United Way of Greater Oswego County, in the amount of $9,373, will support the upgrades of essential office equipment. Included in these office equipment upgrades are computers, printers, updated software programs, telephones and cloud based security.
“United Way is extremely grateful to the Richard S. Shineman Foundation for this funding”, said United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine. “Connectivity is a vital component to our organization and this project will enable our office staff the opportunity to provide better services by giving us the capability to communicate more efficiently and the ability to connect with our community more effectively. We have a responsibility to maximize donor dollars and this grant will ensure that we meet the expectations of our supporters,” added Dewine
The new office equipment purchased with this capacity building grant will replace the current computer systems and some programs that have been utilized in the United Way office for nearly a decade.
“The Shineman Foundation is so pleased to provide this grant to the United Way”, said Karen Goetz, executive director. “The support and services that United Way provides to nonprofits and the community at large are essential. Especially during this unprecedented time of the COVID-19 pandemic, having updated technology will enable the United Way’s staff to respond more quickly and efficiently to the needs of the community.”
The mission of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation is to be a catalyst for change to enhance the quality of life in Oswego County. The foundation uses its resources to stimulate economic vitality, to encourage strong social bonds that strengthen the community, and to build the capacity of its nonprofit partners. For more information, visit www.shinemanfoundation.org.
For more information on United Way of Greater Oswego County, visit www.oswegounitedway.org.
