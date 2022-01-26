The United Way of Northern New York has announced the availability of Emergency Food and Shelter Program awards for two phases in St. Lawrence County totaling more than $145,000 in federal funds.
For Phase 39 and Phase ARPA-R, the county has been awarded $35,592 and $110,006, respectively.
A local board made up of representatives from county government, the American Red Cross, the United Way of NNY, Salvation Army, Catholic Charities, St. Lawrence County Community Development Program and others will determine how the funds will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies.
The board is responsible for reviewing applications and determining allocation of funds to agencies that apply.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be in St. Lawrence County; be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and if they are a private, voluntary organization they must have a voluntary board.
Application packets for both phases may be electronically or hand delivered to Allison Andrews at the United Way, allison.andrews@unitedway-nny.org. All applications must be received no later than 4 p.m. Feb. 9.
For questions, contact Ms. Andrews at 315-788-5631 or by email. Applications and additional information about the Emergency Food and Shelter Program may be found at www.unitedway-nny.org/efsp.
