WATERTOWN — The United Way of Northern New York will hold its annual Jefferson County Nourish Your Neighbor Food Drive at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
The UWNNY is partnering with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County to facilitate the donation of healthy foods. The USDA’s MyPlate is being used to encourage the community to donate shelf-stable items that align with the current federal dietary guidelines.
The USDA’s MyPlate, the current nutrition guide published by the USDA Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion, is a food circle depicting a place setting with a plate and glass divided into five food groups and is based on the recommendations of the dietary guidelines for Americans.
Items that align with these guidelines include canned/dried fruits with no added sugar, low sodium canned vegetables and soups, canned/dried beans, canned tuna/chicken packaged in water, and whole grain pastas.
Donated food items will be evenly distributed to 19 food pantries throughout Jefferson County.
For more information on the Jefferson County Food Drive, contact Ms. Natasha Gamble at (315) 788-5631 or natasha.gamble@unitedway-nny.org.
