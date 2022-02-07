WATERTOWN — Watertown Savings Bank recently granted $32,000 to the United Way of Northern New York for the success of its Asset-Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) Program.
UWNNY has been able to assist more than 200 individuals and families since the program’s inception in January 2021 by partnering with almost all central school districts in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.
With this program, the United Way has been able to assist families struggling while living paycheck to paycheck.
“Since our ALICE Program kicked-off, I have seen first-hand just how many families truly suffer when unforeseen financial hardships occur,” said Natasha Gamble, director of development at UWNNY, in a statement. “Unfortunately, these are the employed individuals that are hard-working, but not earning enough in their paychecks to make ends meet. Our ALICE Program at UWNNY truly benefits the community by exemplifying and enhancing resources throughout Northern New York.”
The donated funds will be used for medical emergency costs, vehicle repairs to keep people employed, heat assistance through the cold months, eyeglasses and essential clothing for children, as well as supplying community impact grants to the most needed services within nonprofits in the north country.
