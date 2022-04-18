WATERTOWN — The Stewart’s Shops/Dake Family recently awarded a $7,500 grant to the United Way of Northern New York and the Stewart’s Holiday Match awarded $1,000 for the success of the organization’s Asset-Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) Program. The family and Stewart’s Shops donate to the organization annually. The ALICE program serves public school districts, BOCES programs, colleges and nonprofits in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties. Through this program, the United Way designates ALICE facilitators to work with their clients, individuals and families to solve problems on the spot and to assist those who are struggling financially.
“Our ALICE Program here at the United Way of Northern New York is helping people in our community daily with their unforeseen financial hardships by enhancing resources throughout Northern New York,” said Natasha Gamble, Director of Development at UWNNY. “These are the individuals and families who are employed and usually working two or three jobs, but when an extra medical expense occurs or their vehicle stops working and they can’t get to work, they can possibly lose their job and fall into unemployment. ALICE is hard-working, but not earning enough in their paychecks to make ends meet.”
ALICE families do not qualify for any government assistance because they are employed and earn just above the qualified wages.
Last month, Price Chopper/Market 32 granted $1,000 to the ALICE Program to aid in its efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.