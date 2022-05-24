WATERTOWN — The United Way of Northern New York kicked off this year with two fundraising events, the “Community Cares” Radiothon and Kentucky Derby Social.
Proceeds from both events benefited UWNNY’s community impact programs, which include providing grants to local nonprofit organizations, providing professional development through the North STAR Center, and assisting working individuals and families through the ALICE Program.
The “Community Cares” Radiothon, which took place on April 26, was hosted in conjunction with Community Broadcasters, LLC and its affiliated radio stations throughout the north country. The focus for this 12-hour event was on the United Way’s ALICE Program, with UWNNY staff highlighting local stories of families and individuals that have been assisted throughout the past year.
A matching hour provided by Northern Credit Union rounded out the end of the event, bringing the total raised to just more than $10,000.
“We are extremely grateful for the generous support from Community Broadcasters, Westelcom for providing phone bank services, and our north country residents,” said Natasha Gamble, director of development at the United Way of Northern New York, in a statement. “We know times are tough for many households right now with increasing prices from inflation, but we cannot say thank you enough to those who supported us during this event. When we come together as a community, we can be stronger together.”
The Kentucky Derby Social took place at Garland City Beer Works on May 7 and was an inaugural event for the UWNNY. Featuring a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, wine pull, food, drinks and the horse races, the Kentucky Derby Social was able to raise more than $18,000 for the UWNNY.
Alex Hazard, community relations specialist at WWTI ABC50 and The North Country CW, served as the master of ceremonies. He assisted with the scheduled events and announced winners for the 50/50 raffle and best hat competition.
“We wanted to try something new for our Spring fundraiser,” said Allison Andrews, marketing and communications coordinator for development at the United Way of Northern New York, in a statement. “The Kentucky Derby is always a big event and we thought Garland City Beer Works would be the perfect spot to host it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.