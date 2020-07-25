United Way Stuff-A-Bus breakfast to transform into donation drop off

FULTON – Typically this time of year, the 15th Annual United Way Stuff-A-Bus Breakfast planning would be well under way. As a result of the current situation surrounding coronavirus, the planning committee was forced to cancel this year’s breakfast and recreate the event that would still support the efforts of Stuff-A-Bus.
“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the public and our volunteers, it would be impossible for us to safely host the breakfast this year,” said Patrick Dewine, United Way of Oswego County Executive Director. “Our planning committee met to discuss several options to replace this year’s breakfast and ultimately decided to hold a drive-up donation drop off site of school supplies, monetary donations and various sizes of face masks,” Dewine added.
The revised event is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. this Saturday, July 25 in front of Spencer’s-Ali, 128 W. Second St. in Oswego. Raffle boards will also be available. Volunteers will be on hand curbside to accept donations and sell raffles so donors won’t have to exit their vehicle.
“Our community has always been very supportive of the breakfast, which serves as a major fundraiser for Stuff-A-Bus. Proceeds from the breakfast each year allow us the opportunity to purchase additional school supplies for marginalized children entering the new school year. We are very fortunate to live in a community that cares and want to help, so this event will still provide our community members the ability to support our efforts,” said Dewine.
Last year’s Stuff-A-Bus distributed 25,704 school supply items, which reached 1,707 students countywide. “We acknowledge the uncertainty of what the upcoming school year will look like, but feel confident that specific supplies will still be needed, whether in the classroom or through virtual lessons,” Dewine said. “We hope to see you at our drop off site this year and look forward to hosting breakfasts in the coming years.”
For more information about this event or Stuff-A-Bus, contact United Way Executive Director Patrick Dewine at (315) 593-1900, ext. 201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.