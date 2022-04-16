Upstate Hearing Solutions holds Second Annual Earth Day Cleanup

OSWEGO - Upstate Hearing Solutions will host the Second Annual Earth Day Cleanup along side New York State Parks and Recreation on April 24. This year, the event will be held from noon-5 p.m. at Selkirk Shores State Park, 7101 State Route 3, Pulaski
Richard Faith will read from one of his novels, “Bee Scared” geared towards environmental awareness.
All participants will be given free snacks and water. The first 50 participants will receive a free water bottle.
“As a small business in Oswego NY, taking care of our community means everything to us. What we hope to accomplish with this annual event is to bring awareness to the health and cleanliness to our community so it can keep being a place we are proud to call home. We should all do our part and make every day earth day,” said Megan Beck, co-owner of Upstate Hearing Solutions.
