WATERTOWN — On Super Bowl Sunday, while many across the nation were preparing for food- and football-centered parties, the Concordia Lutheran Church of Watertown hosted its annual Chili Cook-off in conjunction with the national Souper Bowl of Caring.
Watertown’s Chili Cook-Off, which occurs every year on Super Bowl Sunday and the proceeds of which benefit the Urban Mission, is in its 10th year. This year, the fundraiser involved eight different entries, where guests could vote for their favorite using money. The project was led by Patricia Tarbox-Ryan, the youth group chair for Concordia Church, who has been involved with the fundraiser each year.
“It’s a fun way to donate and 100 percent of the funds stay local,” Mrs. Ryan said. “I think most people connect the Super Bowl with food and eating, and I’m a football fan myself, but I think it’s good for people to realize there’s ways to give back on Super Bowl Sunday.”
According to Mary Luisi, the wife of the Rev. Paul Luisi of Concordia Church, people at the Chili Cook-off donate money either through voting, putting money in a basket for whichever team they want, or adding money to a big soup pot to just donate and support the effort rather than voting for a specific entry.
After all was said and done, the church’s Rev. Luisi handed Urban Mission director Dawn Cole a check for $664.25 Monday afternoon. According to Mrs. Luisi, Concordia gives more each year to the mission, with last year’s donation totaling $454.
“Every year we’ve donated to the Urban Mission because they’re the largest food pantry in the area and the need for food pantries has only increased,” Mrs. Ryan said. “After the holidays is a good time to do this and it’s a great way for youth to realize ways to give back.”
Mrs. Luisi regularly accompanies her husband on Mondays to the mission, where they deliver groceries each week. She noted that recently, they have seen that the need is greater than ever before.
“Our core Bible verse we follow at the church is Micah 6:8, so we don’t just talk about helping those in need, we actually do,” Mrs. Luisi said.
According to Mrs. Ryan, the Concordia youth group consists of about five or six really active kids who come and are regularly involved.
“I don’t think you can ever start too young when it comes to giving back to your community,” she said.
The Souper Bowl of Caring, now in its 30th year, is a youth-led movement working with groups across the nation including schools, churches and local businesses to tackle hunger in local communities during the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.
In 2019, nearly 5,000 groups collected more than $9.6 million in money and food donations for hunger-relief charities across the country. More than $150 million has been collected since Souper Bowl of Caring began in 1990.
While the amounts donated to the Urban Mission each year from the Chili Cook-off may not be huge sums, they send the message that community involvement and making a difference are not that hard to achieve, and that every little bit can help.
“We like to set a good example to other people that this can be done,” Mrs. Luisi said.
“While you can’t feed the whole world, you certainly can feed someone and make a difference.”
