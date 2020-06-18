WATERTOWN — Today at 12 p.m., milk, produce, meat and rolls of toilet paper will be distributed at the Salmon Run Mall in the city.
More than 4,000 gallons of milk, nearly 6,000 pounds of produce, more than 8,000 pounds of meat and 10,000 rolls of toilet paper are available.
To ensure the safety and health of everyone involved, there will be a drive-thru distribution process for the event. All drivers and passengers must remain in their vehicles and will be prompted to open their trunks to receive milk, produce, meat and toilet paper. If cars do not have a trunk, they will be prompted to open their windows to receive the items. Walk-ups will not be permitted.
“This is an opportunity to provide critical items to hundreds of families in the area,” said Jamie Cox, CEO of United Way of Northern New York, in a statement. “We are extremely fortunate to team with the American Dairy Association Northeast to provide food and toilet paper, both which have seen a marked increase in prices since the beginning of this pandemic.”
The giveaway will be hosted by the American Dairy Association Northeast in partnership with Upstate Niagara Cooperative and the United Way of Northern New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.