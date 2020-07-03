WATERTOWN — On Aug. 1, the United Way of Northern New York will open a grant application window for any organization in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties that has human-service programs and services designed to specifically achieve self or community-defined goals that provide the greatest possible outcomes for the size of the grant.
While historically only open to UWNNY partners, the grant application will be open to all organizations who are designated 501(c)(3) (including Section 509(a)(1) and Section 509(a)(2)) by the Internal Revenue Service, public school districts and volunteer first responder units designated as 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4).
The UWNNY will not accept applications based on or for political activity, religious education, or medical research. The focus is aligned with its mission statement: To measurably improve the lives of all residents of Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties through leadership, training and funding. All grant applications must be received on or before 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31.
According to a release, UWNNY anticipates that the grant award announcements will be made no later than the first week of November. On or about July 15, UWNNY will pre-publish the questions that will be included in the online grant application. Applicants requesting $5,000 or less will have a simplified application to complete.
UWNNY encourages all applicants and organizations considering applying to communicate with them prior to the application window. The better they understand an organization’s desired outcomes, goals and programs, the more they can help shape the grant and positive impact.
While a final determination of total funds for 2021 grants has not been made, UWNNY anticipates a highly competitive grant process focused on program outcomes and return on investment to the community.
