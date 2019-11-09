WATERTOWN — The United Way of Northern New York will financially support programs across Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties with $400,000 in grants that will be paid out to organizations in 2020.
Additional funding will be allotted through the United Way’s participation in the State Employee Federated Appeal, which added $94,000 in funding in 2019.
“The United Way’s goal is to apply the right funding to the right agencies at the right moment in time,” said Jamie Cox, chief executive officer of UWNNY, in a release Wednesday. “Throughout August and September, we convened seven separate panels of volunteers, who reviewed the grant applications of all our partner agencies and made the decisions on how to allocate our funds, which were generously supplied by the residents of the north country.”
According to a release from the UWNNY, a key component of its mission is to provide critical funding to nonprofit organizations throughout the north country to combat poverty, hunger, domestic violence and substance abuse, and to proactively address literacy, drug prevention and child care programs.
Of the $400,000 funding total, Jefferson County will receive $292,782, with Lewis and St. Lawrence counties receiving $33,000 and $74,218, respectively.
The top recipients for Jefferson County are the Watertown Family YMCA, awarded $45,519; the Watertown Urban Mission, which has been given $42,000; and Credo Community Center for the Treatment of Addictions, Inc., allocated $30,500.
ACR Health will receive $10,000; the American Red Cross will receive $15,000; the Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired of NNY will receive $20,000; Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Ogdensburg will receive $12,000; Literacy of Northern New York will receive $18,338; and New Day Children’s Center will receive $4,000.
Other Jefferson County organizations receiving funding from the UWNNY are as follows:
Pivot with $5,000; the Resolution Center of Jefferson and Lewis Counties, Inc. with $20,500; the Cape Vincent Food Pantry with $1,425; Salvation Army Empire with $3,000; the Salvation Army of Watertown with $21,000; CHJC with $15,000; Thousand Islands Habitat for Humanity with $10,000; the Volunteer Transportation Center with $12,000; and the Wilna-Champion Transportation Association with $7,500.
The top recipients of Lewis County are Mountain View Prevention with $9,000, and Lewis County Opportunities and the Volunteer Transportation Center, both of which will receive $8,000.
The other Lewis County organizations that will receive funding next year are ACR Health with $2,500; the American Red Cross with $3,000; Hand in Hand Early Childhood Center with $1,500; and the Thousand Islands Habitat for Humanity with $1,000.
The top recipients from St. Lawrence County are the St. Lawrence Community Development Program, which will receive $11,261, St. Lawrence Valley Renewal House for Victims of Family Violence with $10,000, and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Ogdensburg with $9,425.
ACR Health will receive $5,000; the American Red Cross will receive $7,000; Garden Share will receive $4,100; the Massena Boys & Girls Club will receive $5,000; and the Massena Salvation Army will receive $3,500.
Other organizations that will benefit from funding next year are the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club, which will receive $5,500, the Ogdensburg Salvation Army, which will receive $5,432, the Salvation Army Empire (Clifton-Fine Area), which will receive $1,500, and the Volunteer Transportation Center, which will receive $6,500.
“Grant funding is only one of the three areas that the United Way is enacting large-scale social change,” said Walter Hammond, chairman of the UWNNY Board of Directors, in a release Wednesday. “Our leadership is bringing together stakeholders from every community to find the best solutions to solve the challenges, and our center of excellence will be instrumental in making our partner agencies more effective in serving the community and more efficient with their limited financial resources.”
The UWNNY is designated a 501(c)(3) charitable, nonprofit organization at 200 Washington St., Suite 402A.
For more information about the UWNNY, contact Tobi Darrah at (315) 788-5631 or tobi.darrah@unitedway-nny.org.
