WATERTOWN — The Arconic Foundation, which supports programs that prepare the advanced manufacturing workforce through education and skill-building, has granted $10,000 to the United Way of Northern New York to facilitate the continued success of the UWNNY’s Crisis Fund.
The Crisis Fund helps north country residents through material and financial support to 30 different nonprofits in 25 different municipalities.
“Northern New York is a very special place,” said Natasha Gamble, spokesperson and program director at UWNNY, in a statement. “Arconic’s support of the residents in the Massena region demonstrates the true meaning of ‘Corporate Responsibility.’ Because of Arconic Foundation’s generosity, we can continue to purchase life-essential items, such as baby diapers and wipes, baby food and formula, household cleaners and personal protective equipment for north country families who are facing additional challenges during this national crisis.”
To support UWNNY’s Crisis Fund, go to www.unitedwaynny.org/crisisfund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.