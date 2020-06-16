WATERTOWN — In an effort to facilitate the success of the United Way of Northern New York Crisis Fund, the Kinney Drugs Foundation donated $5,000 to the effort this month.
UWNNY has provided financial support and essential materials to 30 different nonprofits in 25 different locations, impacting thousands of families in the region, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since March 23, UWNNY has been operating a distribution center to support nonprofit organizations throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties. To date, more than 150,000 items have been issued to nonprofit organizations, nursing facilities and school districts.
“After living in Northern New York for all 24 years of my life, I know the importance of corporate giving as well as the number of individuals and families who battle through hard times,” said Natasha Gamble, spokesperson and program director at UWNNY, in a release. “Kinney Drugs is a household name throughout the north country, and their generosity is proof-positive of their commitment to our residents.”
Thanks to the Kinney Drugs Foundation’s donation, UWNNY is able to continue to support and equip north country families facing additional challenges during this national economic crisis with goods such as household cleaners, personal protective items, baby food, and more.
To support UWNNY’s Crisis Fund, go to www.unitedway-nny.org/crisisfun
