Veterans Day ceremony in Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE - The Central Square Fuller Taylor Post 915 will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. The ceremony will be held at the post located at 3301 Fulton Ave., Central Square.
The public is invited to attend and COVID precautions should be followed.
As part of this years ceremony there will be a power point playing highlighting the recent Centennial. In addition, Korean and WWII Legionaries will be special guests for the ceremony.
