WATERTOWN — The VFW’s annual Buddy Poppy campaign is set for Memorial Day weekend.
The fundraiser was developed after World War I after soldiers in France died and were subsequently buried at the Flanders Fields battle site where poppy flowers are now grown. The tradition came to the north country in 1924 when the Veterans of Foreign Wars secured a patent for cardboard-like poppies, Watertown VFW trustee Bonnie Perrin said.
The VFW also appoints a young girl to be the “Poppy Queen,” who will take part in May festivities, including the Armed Forces Day Parade, which marched through Watertown on Saturday.
There is no set price for each Buddy Poppy, only a donation.
After countless battles during World War I in France and Flanders, fields, trees and soil were all destroyed. By spring 1915, the poppy flower began to grow, History.com says.
“In Flanders Fields,” a poem by Canadian Lt. Col. John McCrae, conveyed the message of the soldiers who died on the field and were buried under the poppies. Just two days before Armistice Day in 1918, Moina Michael, a professor at the University of Georgia, read the poem and became inspired to write her own poem, “We Shall Keep Faith,” and vowed to wear a red poppy. She is also credited with the idea to make and sell the poppies to help veterans.
Although the poppy didn’t instantly become a mainstream way to remember the fallen soldiers, the idea has spread over time and poppy flowers, whether the real flower or made of paper, are commonplace around Memorial Day in the United States.
The Buddy Poppies will be available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Kinney Drugs on Coffeen Street and Route 11 in Watertown. All proceeds will go to local veterans.
