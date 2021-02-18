WATERTOWN — In its second week, the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County’s 100 Campaign brought in $8,000 for a total of $21,000 raised.
Serving the community since 1979 as a comprehensive victims services agency, the mission of the Victims Assistance Center is to assist and provide direct services to victims and survivors of violence and crime in Jefferson County. The center provides services for victims and survivors of domestic and family violence, sexual assault and abuse, robbery, hate and bias crimes, gang violence and more.
With increased calls to the center in 2020 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, having to cancel various events and the need for the center’s services continuing to rise, it recently launched a new campaign to help raise funds: the 100 campaign.
The campaign asks 100 supporters to donate $1,000 throughout 2021. Though supporters are welcome to just write out a check for the full amount, creativity is also welcomed for raising money for the campaign, like hosting bake sales or other fundraising events.
To become a pledge of the Victim’s Assistance Center’s 100 Campaign, supporters are asked to fill out a sheet and contact Madelaine Taylor at 315-755-1434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.