WATERTOWN — It’s no secret the past few years have been difficult for everyone. Amid the global pandemic and tensions abroad, many people have still been dealing with domestic violence and abuse.
The Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County provides services to people who are impacted by violence or crime through advocacy, education and emotional support.
The agency is 96% grant-funded and its budgets have been impacted immensely in recent years. All services through the VAC are free of charge for clients, and the organization is hopeful it can continue with this. Fundraising events help support the Child Advocacy Center, a program of the VAC. The Child Advocacy Center provides a safe, neutral and child-friendly setting for victims of abuse and neglect to receive healing services. In 2021, the CAC served 1,294 children facing child abuse, neglect and sexual assault, as well as witnesses to domestic violence.
This year, the VAC will hold a Night of Heroes drive-thru chicken barbecue dinner catered by Worth Gold Farms to raise money for the CAC while honoring its local heroes for 2020 and 2022. In 2020, an event to honor the awarded hero did not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 hero was physician assistant Regina Wetterhahn, who has been a medical provider for the CAC for more than a decade. During that time, she has provided specialized care and expertise to children needing a medical exam as a result of allegations of abuse.
This year’s hero, Gregory Gibbs, is an investigator with the Watertown Police Department.
He is being honored for making children feel comfortable in unimaginable situations, getting on their level to listen and ensuring they feel believed.
The drive-thru event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. April 2 at the VAC, 418 Washington St., Watertown. Tickets may be purchased at the VAC or online at wdt.me/VACBBQ.
An online silent auction also begins the same night at 7 p.m. Items will be available for auction from local businesses and organizations. Items can be viewed at wdt.me/VACauction. The auction ends at midnight April 30.
Guests on April 2 can also purchase pinwheels to support VAC’s Pinwheels for Prevention campaign, as well as wine or liquor pull tickets to win a bottle of wine or liquor. Each dinner includes half a hickory-smoked barbecue chicken, salt potatoes, loaded baked beans, coleslaw and dessert by Edible Arrangements.
For more information on the VAC and its fundraisers, visit www.vacjc.com
