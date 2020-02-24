Volunteer monitor training offered at Trenton Greenbelt

HOLLAND PATENT - Help protect the Trenton Greenbelt and other areas from invasive species. Join Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust (THTLT) and SLELO-PRISM for a guided hike from 10:30 a.m.-noon on Saturday, March 7, at the Trenton Greenbelt Trails, 7905 Wood Rd., Holland Patent.
This event is free and open to the public. Snacks and beverages will be provided. Participants will be outside for the entire workshop, so make sure and dress for the weather.
An invasive insect called Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (HWA) kills hemlock trees. Hemlocks are a key tree species, and loss of hemlock populations would dramatically reduce the overall health of forests. People will learn about:
• Hemlock tree identification and ecology;
• Introduction to Hemlock Woolly Adelgid;
• HWA early detection survey techniques;
• Reporting observations using iMapInvasives Mobile App; and
• Volunteer opportunities with TILT and SLELO-PRISM.
Register in advance with THTLT in one of these ways: Phone: 315-779-2239, email: lgibbs@tughilltomorrow.org, or THTLT website: www.tughilltomorrolandtrust.org/events/.
By searching for and reporting observations, volunteers aid a state-wide effort to monitor for and manage HWA. Attendees are encouraged to make a free iMapInvasives user account and download the iMap mobile app prior to attending the hike. Information to create an account can be found at https://tilandtrust.org/explore/event/volunteer-training-hemlock-woolly-adelgid-monitoring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.