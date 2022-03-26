WATERTOWN — The Volunteer Transportation Center Inc. has increased its mileage reimbursement rate for volunteer drivers transporting clients under its charitable programs. The increase was made in response to the recent increase in fuel prices across the nation.
VTC Executive Director Samuel M. Purington said the rate has increased from $0.445 per mile to $0.50 per mile. The increase went into effect on March 4.
“We recognized the hardship that I think we’re all facing as gas prices increase and wanted to do something to at least take off some of the burden for our dedicated volunteer drivers,” Mr. Purington said in a news release.
Volunteer drivers donate their time and use their personal vehicles to drive those with transportation barriers in the community to crucial medical appointments. Volunteers receive mileage reimbursement, meant to assist with the overall cost of operating their vehicles, including repairs, insurance and other expenses, including gas they use to complete trips.
The VTC recently completed its review of transportation services provided in 2021 and found that was the first year in the VTC’s existence that more than 1 million miles of charitable transportation were provided for the tri-county area.
“While we recognize the need to increase our charitable mileage reimbursement rate, we understand that presents a greater challenge for our fundraising,” Mr. Purington said.
Jeremiah S. Papineau, director of communications and foundation director for the VTC, noted the 1,073,435 miles of charitable transportation the VTC provided last year in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties equated to $477,679 in mileage reimbursement.
“While we reached a milestone of providing 1 million miles of charitable transportation, we also reached a milestone when it came to mileage reimbursement disbursed to our volunteer drivers,” Mr. Papineau said. “As we see the trend of transportation needs continue to increase pair with an increase in our charitable mileage reimbursement rate, we know our fundraising challenges only grow.”
Charitable transportation is provided through donations from the community and fundraisers held by the VTC’s counterpart, the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation. Most recently, the VTC Foundation hosted the North Country Chili Cook-Off, which raised about $28,000.
While the foundation continuously works to raise funds for the VTC, Mr. Purington said the anticipated challenge the increased mileage reimbursement rate will cause might mean more belt-tightening.
“We’re investigating temporarily limiting services, providing essential-only trips like those to cancer treatment, dialysis and other life-sustaining services,” he said. “It’s not something we want to do, but we have to provide services within our means as we face this financial challenge.”
That decision is one that will be reviewed and decided upon at a date to be determined, Mr. Purington added.
Those interested in making a donation to support the nonprofit VTC may do so by reaching out to Mr. Papineau at 315-303-2590 or by email at foundation@volunteertransportation.org. Donations may be mailed in care of the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation to 24685 Route 37, Watertown, NY 13601.
