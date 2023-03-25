LOWVILLE — Since 2018, the Meat Canner of Lewis County has brought the Mennonite Central Committee’s mobile meat canner to the area to can meat that is distributed to local food pantries in Lewis County and around the world through MCC’s mission network.
According to its mission statement, “the Meat Canner of Lewis County is committed to bringing our community together for the greater good of feeding the hungry here in Northern New York and around the world.”
The meat canner is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 and 14 at Maple Ridge Center, 7421 East Road. The local organization is seeking volunteers to meet its goal of processing 18,000 pounds of meat.
This amount of canned meat will allow the canner committee to increase the amount kept locally to address the needs of the hungry people in Lewis, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties as well as around the world.
“With the help of the Northern New York Community Foundation and generous donations from churches throughout New York state, individuals and businesses, the Meat Canner of Lewis County raised the funds necessary for the canner this year,” states a news release from the committee. “The next step is to sign up the volunteers needed to run the canning operation. It needs people for all types of work from chunking chicken, weighing and measuring to wiping and labeling cans.”
In addition, volunteers are needed for the Quilt Blitz which brings together community members to assemble quilts used to provide relief to people after a disaster, such as a fire.
This year, the committee is also looking for volunteers to help assemble hygiene kits for MCC. The hygiene kits are used to provide for basic care needs of people in difficult circumstances. These two projects provide help and comfort to friends and neighbors around the country and the world.
To register online visit meatcannerlewiscounty.org or on Facebook at meatcannerlewiscounty. For more information contact Erin Holmes, 315-376-4359 or Jeremy Kelly, 315-222-6685.
