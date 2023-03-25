LOWVILLE — Since 2018, the Meat Canner of Lewis County has brought the Mennonite Central Committee’s mobile meat canner to the area to can meat that is distributed to local food pantries in Lewis County and around the world through MCC’s mission network.

According to its mission statement, “the Meat Canner of Lewis County is committed to bringing our community together for the greater good of feeding the hungry here in Northern New York and around the world.”

