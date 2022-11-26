Joyful noise RINGS IN HOLIDAYS

Massena Salvation Army Lt. Nick White rings a bell as he greets shoppers leaving the Price Chopper in the Harte Haven Plaza, Massena. Bell ringers are needed in Massena, and also in Potsdam. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Bell ringing season is in full swing in Potsdam, and volunteers are needed to staff the red kettles for the Salvation Army.

Kate M. Mikel, Salvation Army volunteer coordinator, said red kettles are set up Monday through Saturday until Dec. 24 at Price Chopper, IGA and Walmart, but they need people to staff them.

