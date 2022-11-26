POTSDAM — Bell ringing season is in full swing in Potsdam, and volunteers are needed to staff the red kettles for the Salvation Army.
Kate M. Mikel, Salvation Army volunteer coordinator, said red kettles are set up Monday through Saturday until Dec. 24 at Price Chopper, IGA and Walmart, but they need people to staff them.
She said the typical shifts run from 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays when there’s higher foot traffic, and throughout the day on Saturday.
“I don’t want people spread out through the day when there isn’t much traffic,” Mrs. Mikel said.
Shifts are typically in two-hour blocks. People can sign up at wdt.me/5AHKcy.
“But, if somebody wanted to volunteer outside of the times that are listed or they can only cover for a certain amount of time, they can always email me and let me know,” she said. “We have families that help. They’ve made it part of their tradition. I have a couple of families who have signed up and mom and one of the kids take the first hour and dad and a second kid take the second hour.”
College and high school students have stepped up in past years, along with community members. COVID-19 has put a damper on some of the volunteer efforts not just in Potsdam, but nationally.
“People are not reengaging in in-person activities as much,” Mrs. Mikel said. “It would be great if I had tons of volunteers, but I don’t. My husband and I cover as many shifts as we can when we have gaps.”
She said it’s tough to find college students to volunteer this time of year because once Thanksgiving break is over, they come back for a week of classes, then finals, and they’re gone.
“The college students are definitely an asset for this. I get a lot of students, but the window of time is short. After they leave, we’re really relying on community members to help with this,” she said.
At the high school level, Mrs. Mikel said some students are able to use the bell ringing as a way to earn community service credits for their studies.
“I try to reach out to the guidance counselors at the schools and the Key Club advisers and groups like that,” she said.
She said that, pre-COVID, the student council would sometimes block an entire day and divide the shifts among the group’s membership.
Service organizations like the Rotary Club of Potsdam have also stepped up.
“I’m very grateful for the volunteers in the past,” Mrs. Mikel said.
While there’s not a Salvation Army in Potsdam, the bulk of the money raised in Potsdam stays in the community, she said.
“We have so much need in our community. About 92 or 93% of the money stays right here in the north country,” she said.
With increased heating costs this winter, she predicts the need will be even greater. They also coordinate with other agencies like the Potsdam Neighborhood Center to ensure people can have their needs met.
“If they’re using one organization for a certain thing, we can make sure they know, ‘We can help you with heat assistance, but if you need food assistance, you can go here,’” she said.
Anyone with questions about volunteering to staff the red kettles can email Mrs. Mikel at kmikel@clarkson.edu.
