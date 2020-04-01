Volunteers sewing surgical masks for HCR Home Care field staff

ROCHESTER - To help fortify its supply of surgical face masks for field staff, HCR Home Care has enlisted community volunteers to sew fabric masks.
These washable/reusable cotton masks will help meet the state requirement for masks to be worn by HCR field staff during the COVID-19 crisis, especially important for visits to the vulnerable populations HCR serves. These masks are for field staff including home health aides, nurses, therapists and social workers. (Note: These are not the N95 masks needed for hospitals and other health care workers.)
“HCR is working with volunteers in our local communities to ensure an adequate supply of face masks during the coronavirus crisis,” said Laura Martini, RN, BSN, COS-C, administrator, HCR Home Care. “While we have not run out of masks, we expect a limited supply due to the mandate that all field staff wear a protective mask. Fabric masks are a last resort, but this effort will help us further protect our patients and our employees.”
So far, volunteers in the Finger Lakes and North Country have created approximately 150 cotton masks. HCR expects to have another 500 made by the end of this week, and its goal is to ultimately have between 1,500 and 2,000 masks, enough for two for every field worker.
HCR is looking for more volunteer sewers to make these cotton masks. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Laura Bartolotti, HCR’s director of administrative operations and communications, at LBartolotti@hcrhealth.com.
Founded in 1978, HCR Home Care is a leading provider of home health services to patients, physicians and other health care professionals across New York state. The company’s quality and services are routinely recognized nationally and statewide, including being named in the top 25% of agencies by HomeCare Elite™ and receiving the Rochester Business Ethics Award. HCR is certified and approved for Medicare, Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans. Recognized as a top workplace two years in a row and as a top-ranked woman-owned business, the company is headquartered in Rochester and operates in 25 counties across the Catskill, Central New York, Finger Lakes and North Country regions.
