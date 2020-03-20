Vona’s Restaurant supporting autism community

OSWEGO - The Fifth Annual “Out Run Autism” 5K kicks off Autism Awareness month this April once again with the support of top sponsor Vona’s Restaurant. “We are once again excited to have the continued support from the Vona family,” noted Oswego County Autism Task Force President, Tammy Thompson.
The run/walk will take participants through Oswego’s East side, scenic Fort Ontario and benefit Oswego County Autism Task Force who provides autism awareness creating possibilities for those touched by autism spectrum disorder in Oswego County.
The event will kick off at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Press Box Restaurant on East First Street in Oswego with awards to follow.
“We are expecting another great turnout of runners, walkers, and supporters for this year’s event given so many have truly been touched in some way by autism spectrum disorder,” noted Julie Chetney, race director. “Participating in this event in any way ultimately helps the task forces support the autism community throughout Oswego County in so many ways.” Registration is open by going to www.auyertiming.com. Registration will close on April 2. Limited same day registration spots will be available. Donations to the task force can also be made on the site, and all are welcome to cheer on runners at the Press Box the morning of the race.
