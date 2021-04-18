Vona’s Restaurant supports autism 5K

OSWEGO - The Sixth Annual “Out Run Autism” 5K will return live on May 1 to benefit the Oswego County Autism Task Force. Once again Vona’s Restaurant has been named top sponsor of the event that will begin at 8:30 a.m. on May 1 in front of the Press Box Restaurant on East First Street in Oswego.
“We are very grateful to have the continued support from the generous Vona family,” noted Oswego County Autism Task Force President, Tammy Thompson.
The run/walk will take participants through Oswego’s east side, scenic Fort Ontario area. This year’s 5K will have a live “in person” option as well as a “virtual” option to participate and support the cause. Awards will take place later in the day via Facebook Live.
“It may look slightly different with COVID-19 precautions in place,” noted race director, Julie Chetney, “But we have put in place measures to keep all participants safe and that is our priority.”
“We are expecting a great turnout of runners and walkers for this year’s event given the registration will close after the first 150 registrants to stay within the city-approved safety plan. With so many who have been touched in some way by Autism Spectrum Disorder,” noted Chetney, “We are sure we will have a safe community event in support of the cause.”
Registration is open by going to www.auyertiming.com. Registration will close on April 30. There will be no same day registration and limited spectators will be permitted. Donations can also be made on the site.
The 5K benefits the Oswego County Autism Task Force who provides Autism Awareness and creates possibilities for those touched by Autism Spectrum Disorder in Oswego County.
